Sheikh Gumi accuses Wike of collaborating with Israel to kill people like him

Bayo Wahab

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State.

In a video which has now gone viral, Gumi alleged that Wike was collaborating with Israel on Abuja’s security issues.

The cleric claimed that the alleged collaboration with Israel would make the FCT become an extension of Tel Aviv such that anyone with a beard like his would be killed on the order of the Israelis.

“The Minister of the FCT is a Satanic person; I said it before when he was appointed and some people were grumbling. He has gone and brought the Israeli Ambassador, that’s what someone sent and I am yet to watch it. I am not sure. But what is confirmed is he said they will collaborate with the Israelis on Abuja’s security issues. Abuja will now become like Tel Aviv and when they see anyone with a beard like us, they will say it is Bin Laden; go and kill him,” he said.

“Where are those that worked for the Muslim-Muslim ticket? Hypocrites and worthless people. Abuja is becoming an extension of Tel Aviv and security is the bastion of the people. Have you not heard the silence? They know what they are doing.”

Gumi also alleged that though the people in charge of the defence ministry were northerners, the command control was in the hands of southerners.

“It is a decoy. Muslims are the heads of the Ministry of Defence, of what significance is it? The real people in charge of Command and Control, those holding the guns and shooting, are we the ones? We are not the ones; they are playing us,” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
