Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

The rally was carried out to cement their bond.

The rally began on Victoria Island, as members of the churches drove in a long motorcade across major roads and streets to inform Lagos residents of the unification.

The rally was spiced up with a life band, songs and dances by members of the churches.

They distributed handbills and T-shirts to the public.

The handbills and T-shirts had various inscriptions showing unity of worship and purpose among the churches.

The rally had the theme: “Celebrating the Unity of the Holy Spirit: Celebrate the Comforter, Abuja 2024”.

It was organised by Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, the Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, Victoria Island.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the churches are also planning a unification crusade in Abuja on July 20.

The crusade, to be held at the main bowl of the National Stadium, Abuja, is expected to be attended by Christian religious leaders including the Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Worldwide, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao.

Ajayi said during the rally that the Holy Spirit had brought comfort to the churches.

According to her, the presence of the Holy Spirit depicts freedom, love, unity and purposeful leadership.

“It is meant to harmonise and modify traditions and ways of doing things as faithful of one fold, to protect the body in a good and acceptable manner.

“As believers, we should not encourage crack in our fold in order not to give an unsavoury impression.

“We worship one supreme God. Those things that can encourage people to clinch to God should be our signpost,” she said.

Ajayi said that disunity in the body of Christ negatively affected soul-winning.