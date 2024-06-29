ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the churches are also planning a unification crusade in Abuja on July 20.

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves/Illustration [guardian]
Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves/Illustration [guardian]

Recommended articles

The rally was carried out to cement their bond.

The rally began on Victoria Island, as members of the churches drove in a long motorcade across major roads and streets to inform Lagos residents of the unification.

The rally was spiced up with a life band, songs and dances by members of the churches.

ADVERTISEMENT

They distributed handbills and T-shirts to the public.

The handbills and T-shirts had various inscriptions showing unity of worship and purpose among the churches.

The rally had the theme: “Celebrating the Unity of the Holy Spirit: Celebrate the Comforter, Abuja 2024”.

It was organised by Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, the Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, Victoria Island.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the churches are also planning a unification crusade in Abuja on July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crusade, to be held at the main bowl of the National Stadium, Abuja, is expected to be attended by Christian religious leaders including the Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Worldwide, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao.

Ajayi said during the rally that the Holy Spirit had brought comfort to the churches.

According to her, the presence of the Holy Spirit depicts freedom, love, unity and purposeful leadership.

“It is meant to harmonise and modify traditions and ways of doing things as faithful of one fold, to protect the body in a good and acceptable manner.

“As believers, we should not encourage crack in our fold in order not to give an unsavoury impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We worship one supreme God. Those things that can encourage people to clinch to God should be our signpost,” she said.

Ajayi said that disunity in the body of Christ negatively affected soul-winning.

She said that there was a need for churches to continue to render humanitarian services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

Obi donates ₦10m to Imo nursing school; supports conversion to university

Obi donates ₦10m to Imo nursing school; supports conversion to university

We used to have teachers from India, Canada - Sani laments neglect of public schools

We used to have teachers from India, Canada - Sani laments neglect of public schools

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

FCT schools get tech boost to level up students' digital skills

FCT schools get tech boost to level up students' digital skills

6 killed, many injured as suicide bombers strike wedding ceremony in Borno

6 killed, many injured as suicide bombers strike wedding ceremony in Borno

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises to build new stadium in Akure soon

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises to build new stadium in Akure soon

Police arrest driver for attempting to escape with boss’ Lexus ES 350 car

Police arrest driver for attempting to escape with boss’ Lexus ES 350 car

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We've completed rehabilitation of 90 roads in Abia – Otti