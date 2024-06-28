ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deputy Governor said issues like cybersecurity threats, data breaches are persistent concerns that could erode consumer confidence in the system.

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity
CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Recommended articles

The Deputy Governor of Financial Systems Stability at CBN, Philip Ikeazor, said this during a two-day Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Fintech Conference held in Lagos.

The theme of the event was: “Building Trust in the Digital Age: Balancing Performance with Compliance." According to him, issues such as cybersecurity threats, data breaches, and digital fraud are persistent concerns that could erode consumer confidence in the system.

Ikeazor said the apex bank, in addition to existing measures, is working on new regulations to further enhance performance and compliance. He said the new regulations would focus on two key areas; corporate governance and licensing requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new regulation is crucial to mitigate the risks of the digital era,” he said.

He explained that the new regulation was aimed at improving the level of compliance and corporate governance practice by fintechs in the country.

Ikeazor said the digital banking platforms have made financial services more accessible to millions of Nigerians, fostering greater financial inclusion and convenience. He, however, said that digitalisation also brought challenges that could erode trust if not properly managed.

“Every organisation should conduct its business processes in compliance with the law and the various regulations. Financial institutions need to take the compliance function as extremely important.

“Corporate governance is also very critical. Organisations need to have the right structure and be effective transparent and accountable in the administration of their affairs,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Chief Convener and Chief Executive Officer of FITC, Chizor Malize, said the emergence of fintech has revolutionised financial services, shifting consumer behaviour toward digital consumption and away from traditional brick-and-mortar establishments globally.

Malize said that the rise of companies such as PayPal and Square, alongside innovations like blockchain technology and mobile payment systems had demonstrated the immense potential of fintech to disrupt traditional banking models and enhance consumer convenience.

She noted that Africa stood at the forefront of this fintech revolution with companies like Interswitch, Flutterwave, Moniepoint, and others leading the charge.

Malize added that Nigerian banks such as Providus Bank, GTBank, Stanbic IBTC and others were embracing fintech innovations to meet evolving consumer demands.

“These initiatives showcase Africa’s potential to drive financial inclusion and economic growth through digital innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the widespread mobile technology adoption and growing demand for financial services, these platforms have transformed digital payments, financial inclusion, and banking services, contributing significantly to Africa’s fintech revolution.

“As we strive for peak performance and efficiency, we must uphold the highest standards of compliance and integrity,” she stated.

Malize added that strong regulation and compliance were essential for ensuring financial system stability, which was the focus of this conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FITC is a not-for-profit professional organisation, which has the CBN, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and all licensed banks in Nigeria as members.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

'The man who defied court orders is now seeking justice' - Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai

'The man who defied court orders is now seeking justice' - Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai

Investigating ‘honest and hardworking’ Kwankwaso is waste of time - NNPP

Investigating ‘honest and hardworking’ Kwankwaso is waste of time - NNPP

We'll be battle ready for any thief who tries to steal our fortune - PDP tells APC

We'll be battle ready for any thief who tries to steal our fortune - PDP tells APC

'Trump literally murdered Biden in 90 min' - FFK on US presidential debate

'Trump literally murdered Biden in 90 min' - FFK on US presidential debate

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun