ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN alerts Nigerians over counterfeit Naira notes in circulation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Any person found complicit in the circulation of the counterfeit currency notes would face severe sanctions.

CBN alerts Nigerians over counterfeit Naira notes in circulation [Benjamin Dada]
CBN alerts Nigerians over counterfeit Naira notes in circulation [Benjamin Dada]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali in Abuja on Friday.

The attention of the CBN has been drawn to the circulation of counterfeit banknotes, especially higher denominations by some individuals,“ she said.

Sidi Ali said that the counterfeit Naira notes were mainly used for transactions in food markets and other commercial centres across major cities in the country. She said that any person found complicit in the circulation of the counterfeit currency notes would face severe sanctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director said that the law provided punishment by a term of imprisonment of not less than five years, for any person found culpable of counterfeiting Naira notes or any other legal tender in Nigeria.

The CBN is in constant collaboration with relevant security and financial agencies to confiscate fake Naira banknotes, arrest and prosecute counterfeiters.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to report anyone suspected of having counterfeit naira notes to the nearest police station, branch of the CBN, or via contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng,” she stated.

She enjoined all Deposit Money Banks, Financial Houses and Bureaux de Change and the general public to be more vigilant. Sidi Ali urged them to take all necessary precautionary measures to curtail the acceptance and distribution of counterfeit notes.

Furthermore, the general public is encouraged to embrace alternative modes of payment for day-to-day transactions to mitigate the risk of spreading counterfeit banknotes,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Social Democratic Party dismisses rumours of coalition against President Tinubu

Social Democratic Party dismisses rumours of coalition against President Tinubu

CBN issues warning against counterfeit naira banknotes

CBN issues warning against counterfeit naira banknotes

CBN alerts Nigerians over counterfeit Naira notes in circulation

CBN alerts Nigerians over counterfeit Naira notes in circulation

Governor Fintiri presents ₦225.8bn 2024 budget for Adamawa

Governor Fintiri presents ₦225.8bn 2024 budget for Adamawa

Uba Sani addresses allegations of religious war, ethnic cleansing in Kaduna

Uba Sani addresses allegations of religious war, ethnic cleansing in Kaduna

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers