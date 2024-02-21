CBN adjusts cargo clearance exchange rate to ₦1,605/$
Since January, the exchange rate for cargo clearance has undergone multiple adjustments.
This latest change follows recent fluctuations in exchange rates, with the rate initially rising to ₦1515/$, then dropping to ₦1,472/$, and subsequently increasing to the current rate.
This move aims to address currency valuation concerns and align with the evolving economic landscape.
As of now, the revised exchange rate of ₦1,605/$ is reflected on the Nigeria Customs Service portal, impacting the cost implications for cargo clearance in the country.
