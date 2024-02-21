ADVERTISEMENT
CBN adjusts cargo clearance exchange rate to ₦1,605/$

Ima Elijah

Since January, the exchange rate for cargo clearance has undergone multiple adjustments.

Prices expected to soar as CBN raises exchange rate for cargo clearance

This latest change follows recent fluctuations in exchange rates, with the rate initially rising to ₦1515/$, then dropping to ₦1,472/$, and subsequently increasing to the current rate.

This move aims to address currency valuation concerns and align with the evolving economic landscape.

As of now, the revised exchange rate of ₦1,605/$ is reflected on the Nigeria Customs Service portal, impacting the cost implications for cargo clearance in the country.

