Caution your children against use of fireworks, Police advise parents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ogun has advised parents to caution their children/wards against the use of fireworks in the state during the yuletide.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.
Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.
Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, as ordering a total clamp down on sellers and users of any form of fireworks.

He reminded parents, sellers, and users of fireworks that the law banning the use of fireworks was still much in force.

Bankole added that anybody intending to hold any form of carnival must seek approval from the nearest police station before embarking on such.

While assuring residents of the state of adequate security during yuletide, he said that the command had put robust security arrangements in place to ensure a hitch-free festive season.

Bankole said that the command had deployed police personnel to strategic places, as there would be an influx of people into the state owing to the presence of some religious organisations in Ogun.

“To this end, a team of tactical as well as covert policemen has been strategically deployed across the length and breadth of the state, with a clear mandate of ensuring crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Men of special units, such as Special Weapons and Tactical Team, Police Mobile Force, Tactical Response and Intelligence unit and Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism unit have been deployed to nip in the bud any violent crime that may want to rear its ugly head.

“In addition, 24-hour surveillance patrols have also been ordered around the various worship centres as well as event/recreation centers across the state,” he said.

Bankole, while felicitating the Christian faithful and the entire people of the state, urged them to reflect on the reasons for the Christmas and New Year celebrations and be good ambassadors of Jesus Christ by ensuring peace at all times.

He also appealed to members of the public to alert the police whenever or wherever they noticed any strange and suspicious face, gathering or movement in their domains.

This, the police commissioner said, would assist the security agencies in performing their duties to an optimal level, adding: “security is everybody’s business.”

