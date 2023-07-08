Catholic priest tasks Edo spare parts traders on prayers

Obinyan gave the admonishment as a Guest Minister during the 2023 mid-year prayers and thanksgiving service organised by the spare parts traders in Benin

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mammoth crowd of traders closed their shops and businesses for some hours to receive the priest in the market.

Obinyan urged the traders to put their faith in God and never relent in prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking his scriptures from Daniel 10: 12, the cleric told the congregation that many prayers went unanswered because of some demonic altars which were responsible for the delay of some blessings.

“These men and women will now begin to enjoy not only what they have sweated and laboured for, they will also begin to enjoy things that His grace will freely bestow on them

“As a Priest, I am the people’s representative. We live with them, we live for them and feel for them. That is why we work, pray and identify with the people, especially those masses who are struggling to earn a living.

“We go to them and give them hope and renew their hope in God,” he said.

The traders who were overwhelmed by the presence and ministration of the priest, expressed their appreciation to him for finding time to honour their invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

They noted that Obinyan had always demonstrated his uncommon love for the people.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Raphael Ugochukwu, Coordinator, Edo State Christian Market Fellowship, Evbareke chapter, described Obinyan as a father to all, sent by God to deliver people from demonic and satanic strongholds.

Ugochukwu emphasised that the programme was meant to appreciate God for the lives of the traders and their customers.

“Some of the traders are currently facing some challenges, hence we invited the priest to pray and release God’s blessings upon us.

“We felt the presence of the holy spirit and witnessed several miracles during the ministration. Yokes and curses have been broken today,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT