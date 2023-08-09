ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic Priest places 300 elderly on ₦5,000 monthly salary in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Priest stated that he has soft spot for the elderly and he will continue to pay them the salary until he dies.

Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, the Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry
Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, the Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry

Obimma who stated this on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Onitsha, said that it was always good to take care of the elderly ones in the society. According to the cleric, in John 10:10, Christ said that He came so that you may have life and have it in abundance.

I am taking part in the Christ Ministry because Christ preached the good news and gave food to the poor people.

“It is always good to take care of the elderly ones, I have special package for their hospital bills, though secretly.

“I will open up an account for them; I have soft spot for the elderly. I will continue to pay them the salary until I die. I will write it as a will.

“I will open an investment that will be yielding money for the apostolate to the elderly and generation yet unborn.

“I thank my parents for sending me to school, education is an enabler,” he said,“ he said.

He called on the youths in the community to engage in legitimate business, adding that hard work pays instead of living life of recklessness. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Chris Eluemuno, former Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra described the event as a remarkable venture.

He thanked the Cleric for remembering the elderly in the community. Earlier, the President General of the community, Mr Willie Okafor, expressed satisfaction with the kind gesture and prayed to God to keep him for them.

The event attracted the elderly men and women from 75 years and above.

