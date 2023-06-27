ADVERTISEMENT
Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Ima Elijah

A new initiative requires car owners to pay a yearly fee.

The move, set to take effect from July 2023, will be implemented by the Lagos State government.

During a joint press conference held in Ikeja, Lagos, Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos Ministry of Transportation, announced the implementation of this initiative. The primary objective is to ensure compliance with the legal requirement stated in the National Road Traffic Regulation 2012, as amended, No. 101, Vol. 99, Section 73-(1), which stipulates that "There shall be Proof of Ownership Certificate for all registered Vehicles." Moreover, Section 73-(1-6) mandates the establishment and maintenance of a Central Database for Vehicles and drivers across the nation.

Toriola emphasised that the decision aims to track the real-time status and maintain the integrity of all vehicles registered on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database. He stated, "To this end, the Federal Government has introduced the issuance of an annual Proof of Ownership Certificate for all registered vehicles. This certificate will serve as official documentation of a vehicle's legal owners upon successful completion of the necessary requirements and procedures."

The Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC) will contain crucial information, including the vehicle's registration details such as license number plate, model, year of manufacture, as well as the owner's name and address. Toriola further explained that the implementation of the POC aims to address the challenges faced in promoting safety and security of lives and property through a nationally standardised system.

The Joint Tax Board, in its communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting held on May 9, 2023, adopted and passed a resolution for the issuance of the proof of ownership certificate (PoC) to motorists on an annual basis nationwide.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

