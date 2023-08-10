CAN rejects military intervention in Niger Republic

The association called for peaceful resolution of conflicts and upholding of democratic principles in the country.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said that political stability in West Africa was important.

“CAN fully recognises the gravity of the situation in Niger and the importance of upholding democratic principles, peace and stability within the West African region.

“We believe that peaceful resolution of conflict is vital for the progress and well-being of our nations and our people.

“As an organisation deeply committed to promoting justice, peace and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger,” Okoh said.

According to him, the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting sovereignty of nations and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts.

He praised ECOWAS Heads of Government for commitment to discouraging coups d’état and forceful takeover of power.

The archbishop also lauded Tinubu’s diplomatic efforts, which included sending a high-level delegation led by retired Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar to engage with Nigerien authorities.

“Furthermore, we commend the inclusion of the esteemed Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in the delegation.

“This representation showcases the unity of purpose and collaborative spirit of Nigerian leaders, transcending religious and ethnic boundaries, to jointly pursue peace,” he added.