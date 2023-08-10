ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN rejects military intervention in Niger Republic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The archbishop also lauded Tinubu’s diplomatic efforts, which included sending a high-level delegation led by retired Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar to engage with Nigerien authorities.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)
CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

The association called for peaceful resolution of conflicts and upholding of democratic principles in the country.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said that political stability in West Africa was important.

“CAN fully recognises the gravity of the situation in Niger and the importance of upholding democratic principles, peace and stability within the West African region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that peaceful resolution of conflict is vital for the progress and well-being of our nations and our people.

“As an organisation deeply committed to promoting justice, peace and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger,” Okoh said.

According to him, the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting sovereignty of nations and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts.

He praised ECOWAS Heads of Government for commitment to discouraging coups d’état and forceful takeover of power.

The archbishop also lauded Tinubu’s diplomatic efforts, which included sending a high-level delegation led by retired Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar to engage with Nigerien authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, we commend the inclusion of the esteemed Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in the delegation.

“This representation showcases the unity of purpose and collaborative spirit of Nigerian leaders, transcending religious and ethnic boundaries, to jointly pursue peace,” he added.

He also thanked other prominent people who engaged with the Nigerien authorities in their personal capacities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FUNAAB produces 118 first class graduates at 30th convocation

FUNAAB produces 118 first class graduates at 30th convocation

Price of cooking gas may surge, here's why

Price of cooking gas may surge, here's why

Reps member distributes 12,600 bags of foodstuff to constituents

Reps member distributes 12,600 bags of foodstuff to constituents

CAN rejects military intervention in Niger Republic

CAN rejects military intervention in Niger Republic

NAFDAC warns against consumption of carbide-ripened fruits

NAFDAC warns against consumption of carbide-ripened fruits

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

Best UTME candidate aces WASSCE in style with 8 A1

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria