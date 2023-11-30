ADVERTISEMENT
CAN prays for success of Tinubu's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Archbishop commended President Bola Tinubu for presenting the Appropriation Bill of ₦27.5 trillion.

Tinubu presents ₦275 billion 2024 budget [Presidency]
Tinubu presents ₦275 billion 2024 budget [Presidency]

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday, November 30, 2023, Archbishop Adegbite underscored the significance of the budget's focus on defence and security.

The Archbishop commended President Bola Tinubu for presenting the Appropriation Bill of ₦27.5 trillion, titled "Budget of Renewed Hope," to the National Assembly.

He particularly highlighted the priority given to defence and internal security, expressing optimism that it would contribute to improving various aspects of the nation's social life.

President Tinubu, during the budget presentation, noted the overhaul of the internal security architecture to enhance law enforcement capabilities and safeguard lives, property, and investments across the country.

Archbishop Adegbite stated, "No country can achieve greatness without security in the land. Therefore, any policy act geared toward curtailing those [violent crimes] should be a welcome one; we should pray for its implementation."

He added that as a faith leader, he believed the budget's positive impact on security would extend to other facets of the nation's life.

Concerned about recent violent crimes, Archbishop Adegbite expressed hope that the budget, labeled a "budget of renewed hope," would be religiously accomplished to provide the much-desired peace that has eluded the country.

Religious leaders, including Chief Imam Dr Tajudeen Adebayo and Prophet Wale Ojo-David, echoed similar sentiments. Dr Adebayo stated the need to weed out corrupt elements in the system to reassure the people that the budget is people-oriented.

Prophet Ojo-David highlighted the potential revamp of the nation's critical infrastructure and the restoration of confidence in the state with the proposed focus on human capital development.

President Tinubu, in his presentation, assured Nigerians of the government's commitment to ensuring value for money, greater transparency, and accountability. He pledged to work closely with development partners and the private sector for effective budget performance, implementing business and investment-friendly measures for sustainable growth.

The 2024 budget, benchmarked on a conservative oil price of $77.96 per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels, aims to achieve a minimum economic growth of 3.76%, exceeding the forecast world average. President Tinubu also disclosed the adoption of an exchange rate of ₦750 to the dollar for the 2024 budget.

News Agency Of Nigeria

