CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

Ima Elijah

By shedding light on El-Rufai's intentions, CAN aimed to raise awareness and foster a better understanding among Nigerians.

Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- [PremiumTimes]

Rev John Joseph Hayab, the chairman of Kaduna State CAN, expressed his views on the matter during an appearance on Arise Television's Morning Show programme.

Rev Hayab confirmed the authenticity of a video containing El-Rufai's statements, emphasising that it aligns with El-Rufai's character and past actions. He further accused El-Rufai of plotting and masterminding divisive issues, asserting that the video has unveiled the true nature of the former governor. Rev Hayab highlighted that those who have known El-Rufai for the past two decades would recognise the consistency in his behavior, labeling him as a chameleon and pretentious individual.

Addressing El-Rufai's statement about the victory of Asiwaju, Rev Hayab criticized the former governor's mindset, claiming it stems from an inferiority complex. Rev Hayab pointed out that the success of Asiwaju was the result of collective voting by Christians as well, citing examples such as Benue State, where Christians make up 90 percent of the population.

Expressing confusion over El-Rufai's argument, Rev Hayab urged Nigerians to understand the motives behind the former governor's remarks. He suggested that El-Rufai is pursuing a hidden agenda and urged people not to waste time engaging in futile debates.

In a recently surfaced video, former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stirred controversy by making statements suggesting a sustained Muslim-Muslim governorship ticket in the state for the next 20 years.

Addressing a group of Islamic scholars in Hausa language, El-Rufai claimed that the success achieved in Kaduna would be replicated nationwide. He further asserted that no Christian candidate could emerge as a viable political leader, citing the failed attempt of Peter Obi and stating that such individuals would face dire consequences.

