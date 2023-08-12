ADVERTISEMENT
CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

The CAN president commended the swift response of emergency management agencies to the incident.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call in a condolence message to the Zaria Muslim community.

In the statement he issued in Abuja, Okoh said that the investigation would help in preventing such an incident in the future.

He urged governments to ensure safety in all places of worship across the country.

Okoh expressed sympathy with the Muslim community and Kaduna State Government on the loss of lives following the collapse.

According to him, the CAN received with shock, news of demise of some worshippers due to the incident.

He prayed God to comfort the bereaved families.

”We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the 25 individuals who sustained injuries and pray for their quick and complete recovery,” Okoh said.

The CAN president commended the swift response of emergency management agencies to the incident.

He called on religious leaders to deepen interfaith dialogue and understanding.

“We can build a society where all individuals, regardless of their religious affiliations, can practice their faith freely and peacefully."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at least eight persons lost their lives and 25 others got injured on Friday when a section of the 150-year-old mosque collapsed during a prayer session.

CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

