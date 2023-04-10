Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

In its bid to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary, the company used its Peak milk brand as a metaphor for the crucifixion of Jesus.

The advert displays a battered and pierced tin of milk with its content spilt on its body and a nail placed beside it.

The controversial advert also has the caption: “Bruised and Pierced for us. #GoodFriday”.

However, Barrister Joseph Daramola, the General Secretary of CAN, in a statement on Monday, April 10, 2023, said the advert is offensive and unacceptable.

He asked the diary company to apologise to Christians or face legal action and boycott of their products.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes,” he said.

Daramola said the action of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC was disrespectful to the Christian faith and an affront to millions of Christians in Nigeria.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately,” he said.

He also recalled that in the past, Sterling Bank used the imagery of the crucifixion to promote its brand.