ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Businessman excretes 68 wraps of cocaine after 12 days under NDLEA observation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that Mbadugha was arrested during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR 1432 to Hanoi.

Anambra state based-businessman, Ibeanusi Nosike arrested by NDLEA [Facebook:NDLEA]]
Anambra state based-businessman, Ibeanusi Nosike arrested by NDLEA [Facebook:NDLEA]]

Recommended articles

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the Onitsha, Anambra state based-businessman, Ibeanusi Nosike excreted the cocaine after 12 days of excretion observation.

Babafemi said that the 36-year-old Nosike was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, August 8, at the old domestic terminal of the Lagos airport.

This, he said, was while attempting to board the first flight out of Lagos to Abuja where he was scheduled to join a Qatar Airways flight to Vietnam at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja at about 10 am the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect who came under NDLEA surveillance following intelligence had arrived in Lagos from his base in Onitsha, Anambra state the previous day, Aug. 7.

“The suspect lodged in a hotel where he swallowed the 68 wraps of cocaine before heading to the airport for a 6:30 am flight the following morning.

“He was thereafter intercepted by NDLEA operatives who moved him into excretion observation where he spent the next 12 days excreting the cocaine pellets weighing 1.282 kilograms,” he said.

Meanwhile, another Vietnam-bound businessman, 54-year-old Paul Mbadugha had been arrested by the NDLEA operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja on Aug. 12.

Babafemi said that Mbadugha was arrested during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR 1432 to Hanoi, Vietnam via Doha after he tested positive for ingestion of cocaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After four days under observation, Mbadugha excreted a total of 88 wraps of the illicit drug with a gross weight of 1.710 kilograms,” he said.

In the same vein, another Onitsha-based businessman, Chukwudi Aligbo was arrested by NDLEA operatives following the seizure of a consignment of 1.20kg cannabis concealed in a package going to Dubai, UAE.

Babafemi said that Operatives at the MMIA Strategic Command of the Agency had intercepted the shipment at the export shed of the Lagos airport while investigations revealed the cargo was sent through a courier company in Onitsha.

“After a series of follow-up operations, Aligbo was eventually arrested in Onitsha on Saturday, Aug. 17,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra doctors suspend strike, urge Soludo to declare emergency on security

Anambra doctors suspend strike, urge Soludo to declare emergency on security

Businessman excretes 68 wraps of cocaine after 12 days under NDLEA observation

Businessman excretes 68 wraps of cocaine after 12 days under NDLEA observation

Oba of Benin praises PRP for presenting female candidate for Edo guber election

Oba of Benin praises PRP for presenting female candidate for Edo guber election

Unaccredited training consultant risks 6 months jail in Nigeria – CMD

Unaccredited training consultant risks 6 months jail in Nigeria – CMD

NECO registrar elected into council of educational assessment in Africa

NECO registrar elected into council of educational assessment in Africa

Nigerian DJ sold his kidney in Egypt to buy second-hand laptop - UK journalist

Nigerian DJ sold his kidney in Egypt to buy second-hand laptop - UK journalist

Bauchi first-class traditional ruler dies after 46 years on the throne

Bauchi first-class traditional ruler dies after 46 years on the throne

DSS arrests journalist, Soyinka at Lagos airport on arrival from UK

DSS arrests journalist, Soyinka at Lagos airport on arrival from UK

Ogun poly invents electric tricycle, plans to begin mass production

Ogun poly invents electric tricycle, plans to begin mass production

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last Red Line flyover in Mushin [X:@jidesanwoolu]

Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

Nigeria getting it right in defence capabilities – Expert [NAN]

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

Justice Sylvanus Oriji and Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo

Justice who restricted Abuja protesters deserve national honours, senior lawyer

Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya is the founder of the Mountain of Fire Ministry

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts