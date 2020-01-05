Some of the projects inspected by Buratai in the cantonment includes the 1.54 million litres Maxwell Khobe Cantonment integrated water project, 3 Division Medical Hospital and Services, 3 Division Training School and Ordnance Tailoring Factory.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, while speaking with newsmen after the inspection, said the projects were at various stages of completion.

Musa said that the Dam project was aimed at providing portable water for the barracks and the host communities to address the challenge of water supply.

He said that the projects were initiated as part of the commitment of the Chief of Army Staff to address the welfare needs of the personnel and the public.

“COAS and embers of his entourage from the Headquarters are here to assess the level of completion of the ongoing multiple projects and based on what we have witnessed, the works are going on very well.

“Of interest here is that the dam is under construction and about to be completed that would serve the water need not only of the barracks community but of the neighbouring and host communities.

“You will agree with me that based on our assessment so far that the works are going on very well and the leadership of Nigerian army is committed to these projects.”

Musa said that the army was committed to the fight against all forms of insecurity in the country especially the counter insurgency operations in the north east.

He said that the authorities was committed to ensuring that the successes so far achieved in all operations was sustained.

ALSO READ: Buhari says withdrawal of military from troubled spots will not be rushed

According to him, the recent attempt by the terrorists to infiltrate Madagali in Adamawa and the response of the troops is a testimony to the fact that Nigerian army is committed to the fight.

“Many of the terrorists met their Waterloo and I am sure it is something they will not contemplate in future.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that the Nigerian army is determined more than ever to see to the end of this menace of terrorism.

“We are up and doing to ensure that terrorism in Nigeria is brought to an end soon,” he said.