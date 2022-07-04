RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buni condoles with families of 10 auto crash victims in Yobe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Monday condoled with the families of 10 persons who died in a recent car accident in Fika Local Government Area of the state.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

Buni expressed his condolences in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in Yobe had earlier confirmed the accident which occurred in Bulakos in the late hours of Saturday, July 2.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, told NAN that 10 persons were confirmed killed and seven others injured in an accident involving a Hummer bus and a Sharon bus.

The crash was said to have happened around 10.22pm on Saturday near Gashaka along the Potiskum-Gombe Road.

The governor described the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

He, however, urged motorists to observe traffic laws, avoid excessive speeding and over loading.

“Motorists on night journeys and in the rains must drive with extra care for their personal safety, the safety of other road users and passengers,” he said.

Buni prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of other passengers who sustained injuries in the accident.

“ I pray Allah to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.

