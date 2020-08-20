President Buhari’s powerful nephew, Mamman Daura, has been flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical attention over an undisclosed ailment, latest reports say.

According to New York based SaharaReporters, Daura was flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after suffering respiratory difficulties and exhibiting symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The online news platform also reports that Daura, 80, has a history of renal problems and has been a regular visitor to foreign hospitals in recent times.

Daura is often mentioned as a member of President Buhari’s powerful clique or cabal. Another rumoured member of that cabal, Abba Kyari, died from coronavirus complications on April 17, 2020.

Kyari was Buhari’s Chief of Staff when he died.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Right) and his late Chief of Staff Abba Kyari (Left) [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

The presidency recently announced that it has fortified COVID-19 safety measures at the presidential villa.

‘‘When I briefed the president this week, I told him that COVID-19 response by the State House Clinic is very strong and solid and I also told him of our intention to recognise some staff that have worked round the clock to make this possible,” Dr. Ibrahim Bashir, Head, Public Health Department at the State House Clinic, told journalists this week.

In 2019, First Lady Aisha Buhari named Daura as one of the influential figures running Nigeria behind the scenes.