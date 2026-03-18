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American Woman Who Wrote Grief Book on Husband’s Death Found Guilty of Murdering Him

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:09 - 18 March 2026
Utah Woman found guilty of murdering her husband
A US woman who wrote a children’s book on grief has been found guilty of murdering her husband with fentanyl in a shocking, financially motivated case.
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A US woman who gained public attention for writing a children’s book about grief has been found guilty of murdering her husband in a case that has shocked many.

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Kouri Richins was convicted of aggravated murder for poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl in 2022. Prosecutors told the court that the killing was premeditated and part of a wider plan driven by financial motives.

According to investigators, Richins had allegedly attempted to poison her husband on an earlier occasion before successfully carrying out the fatal act. Evidence presented during the trial showed that she had access to the drug and administered it in a way that led to his death.

What made the case particularly disturbing was what followed. After her husband’s death, Richins publicly portrayed herself as a grieving widow and went on to self-publish a children’s book about coping with loss. The book, reportedly written for her children, focused on helping young readers deal with grief, an image prosecutors said sharply contrasted with the reality of her actions.

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During the trial, the prosecution argued that financial gain was a key motive behind the murder. They presented evidence that Richins was dealing with significant debt and stood to benefit from insurance payouts and control over her husband’s assets. Financial records, messages, and witness testimonies were used to build a case showing intent and planning.

In addition to the murder conviction, Richins was also found guilty of attempted murder, fraud, and forgery-related offences. Prosecutors said these charges reflected a pattern of deception and calculated behaviour before and after her husband’s death.

The jury reached a verdict after deliberations, finding her guilty on multiple counts. Legal experts say the speed and decisiveness of the verdict underscore the strength of the evidence presented.

Richins is expected to be sentenced in the coming months and could face a lengthy prison term. The case has drawn widespread attention not only because of the crime itself but also because of the contrast between her public persona and the charges against her.

For many, the story stands as a chilling reminder of how appearances can be misleading, with a narrative of grief masking what prosecutors described as a calculated and financially motivated crime.

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