A statement by Dr Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer on Thursday in Abuja, said that reports in some sections of the media that the department tortured the late driver to death was a misleading information.

Afunanya said the driver was never arrested nor detained by the department.

According to him, suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.

The DSS spokesman, therefore, urged the public to disregard the fake news trending in online platform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on April 6 announced the death of Afaka.

Shehu said the late driver died after a prolonged illness and extended the condolences of the President to his family.