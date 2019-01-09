President Buhari’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Khadija Ibrahim, has tendered her resignation.

Punch reports that Ibrahim is leaving the Buhari cabinet to contest the February 16 House of Representatives election in her home State of Yobe.

Ibrahim wants the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency seat and she will be running on the platform of the APC, Nigeria’s governing party.

She is married to a serving senator and former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba-Ibrahim.

During the APC primary elections of October 2018, Ibrahim emerged flagbearer of her constituency after defeating step son, Mohammed Bukar-Ibrahim.

4th woman to resign from Buhari's cabinet

She is the fourth woman to resign from the Buhari cabinet for political and other reasons.

Amina Mohammed resigned as Environment Minister in 2017 to pursue a career at the United Nations.

In September of 2018, Aisha Alhassan, popularly referred to as ‘Mama Taraba’, stepped down from her position as Women Affairs Minister to run for the office of governor in her state. She defected from the APC after she was denied a chance to contest on the platform, and took her furniture from the Taraba APC secretariat with her.

In September of 2018, Kemi Adeosun relinquished her role as Finance Minister in the Buhari cabinet after it was found out that she forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.