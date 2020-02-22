President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hannan says she was not aware that the Department of State Service (DSS) detained a trader Anthony Okoli for using a telephone line previously used by her.

Okoli, who was detained for 10 weeks said he was released after Hanan refused to show up to clear him. He said this in an interview with Punch after his release.

The trader thereafter, sued the DSS, Hanan and company, MTN for his 10-week ordeal in the detention of the secret police officers.

However, in a counter-affidavit to the originating motion filed by Okolie, Hanan said she did not know Okoli was detained because she didn’t report the matter to the DSS in the first place.

Despite being in possession of the receipt he was given for the purchase of the MTN SIM card, the DSS was reported to have unlawfully detained Anthony Okolie. [Sahara Reporters]

The President’s daughter in an affidavit deposed on her behalf by by one Idris Abdullahi said she shouldn’t have been joined in the suit because she didn’t know Okoli was arrested, Punch reports.

The affidavit read in part, “I was informed by the 2nd respondent (Hanan) in our office on February 15, 2020, around 4pm… that she never made any complaint against any Mr. Anthony Okolie to any officer in State Security Service or any other law enforcement agency.

“That she was not privileged to even know anybody with the name Anthony Okolie and has never reported him or any other person to any law enforcement agency in Nigeria or any other country throughout her life.

“That although she was not happy with the public complaint that someone had been using her old SIM card to solicit for financial assistance using her name, she never complained to any authority and she was not aware that the person’s name was Anthony Okolie until the media published it.”

Hanan added that she didn’t have the power to order the DSS to detain anyone, adding that no one should be punished for using a SIM card that was previously owned by another person as long as he didn’t use it for fraud.