After spending 10 weeks in jail for allegedly using an MTN SIM card previously owned by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, a security source has explained why Anthony Okoli was arrested by officers of the Department of State Security.

According to TheNation, the source said Okoli was arrested and jailed because he was using the number to defraud unsuspecting persons.

The source said Okoli decided to use it to make money for himself after realizing that the number was previously owned by Hanan due to the calls he was receiving.

In order to extort money from unsuspecting victims, Okoli was said to have employed the service of female accomplices, who could speak Hausa to pretend to be the president’s daughter.

Hanan Buhari's MTN number was sold to Anthony Okoli after she stopped using the line. (Channels)

The source said, “It was when someone who knew Hanan very well called and suspected something was fishy that he decided to report the matter to the DSS, who investigated and arrested the suspect.

“Okolie was held on criminal intent not because of the line he owned. It is standard practice that when line has been dormant for a long time, service providers reassign lines.

“The person who inherited it discovered who the former owner was and realized a fraudulent intent. He got some female accomplices who spoke Hausa and to collect money from unsuspecting persons who thought they were relating with the president’s daughter.

“One of his potential victims suspected something fishy when he called the line and the person he spoke with who claimed to be Hanan begged for money.

“The man immediately got doubtful as Hanan was supposed to be out of the country at that time and even if she was not, would not have requested for such money.

“The man then laid an official complaint after which investigations began and the suspect was arrested.”

After 10 weeks in jail, Okoli was released and was told that he's been forgiven.