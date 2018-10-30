"I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria Police Force

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Nigeria Police Force to be on its toes because he'll be paying close attention to the agency from now on.

The president issued the stern warning during a meeting with stakeholders in Kaduna State during his condolence visit to the state on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The meeting was to address the recent spate of violence that led to the death of over 80 people in the state over the past two weeks.

While addressing stakeholders, with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, also present, President Buhari called on the Force to remain vigilant in securing communities so as to stem the wave of violence across the country.

He said, "The Nigerian police are in the frontline of securing communities. For the judiciary, unless the investigations are credible and rapidly done, there is nothing they can do. From now on the Nigeria police, you better watch it, I am going to watch you closely."

Dozens of suspects have been arrested in connection with the waves of violence in the affected areas.

How over 80 were killed in Kaduna

Four people, including a police officer, were killed when a monarch, Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima, his wife and driver were abducted at Maikyali village, along Kaduna-Kachia road, in Kachia local government area of the state on October 19.

Even though his wife and driver were later released, the monarch was killed by his abductors on October 26.

His abduction happened in the wake of another crisis that claimed the lives of 55 people during a communal clash at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru LGA.

The wave of violence is believed to have started after two people were killed in a market clash between Hausa Muslim and Adara Christian youths following a dispute among wheelbarrow porters.

A second attack was reported to have been carried out by Adara youths who reportedly mobilised and attacked Hausa residents on Thursday, October 18.

"Most of the killings were done in the second attack which took the Hausa community off guard," Muhammadu Bala, a Kasuwar Magani resident who lost his home to the crisis, told AFP.