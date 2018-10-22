Pulse.ng logo
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA

Houses burnt in Kaduna state (Illustration).

(This Day )

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has disclosed that 23 people were killed and 17 injured in various parts of Kaduna metropolis during the violence that took place on Sunday.

The Executive Secretary, SEMA, Ben Kure, disclosed this on Monday, during an assessment tour of affected areas.

According to him, no society can progress without peace which is an essential ingredient of development and harmonious coexistence.

The executive secretary commiserated with the injured, while extending condolences to the families of the bereaved.

He said the state government was committed to providing security for all and ensuring conducive environment for all to live peacefully.

Kure thanked the State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, for his unflinching support to the agency.

After touring Kaduna metropolis, the SEMA boss also visited Kasuwan Magani, where 55 people were reportedly killed on Thursday, to present relief materials to the affected families.

Kure called on the people of the state to embrace peace and shun violence. 

