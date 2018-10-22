23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has disclosed that 23 people were killed and 17 injured in various parts of Kaduna metropolis during the violence that took place on Sunday.

The Executive Secretary, SEMA, Ben Kure, disclosed this on Monday, during an assessment tour of affected areas.

According to him, no society can progress without peace which is an essential ingredient of development and harmonious coexistence.

The executive secretary commiserated with the injured, while extending condolences to the families of the bereaved.

He said the state government was committed to providing security for all and ensuring conducive environment for all to live peacefully.

ALSO READ: I-G deploys AIG zone 7, special intervention force to Kaduna

Kure thanked the State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, for his unflinching support to the agency.

After touring Kaduna metropolis, the SEMA boss also visited Kasuwan Magani, where 55 people were reportedly killed on Thursday, to present relief materials to the affected families.

Kure called on the people of the state to embrace peace and shun violence.