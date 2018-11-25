Buhari warns against politicising death of soldiers

news

President Buhari has warned against the politicisation of the recent killing of over 100 soldiers in Borno state.

Buhari made this known in a statement issued on Twitter on Sunday, November 25, 2018, via the handle: @MBuhari

He said “We must resist the temptation to play politics with the tragedy of the deaths of our soldiers. They are heroes on the frontlines, fighting to make Nigeria a safer place for us all. Rest assured that the circumstances that have led to these deaths will be comprehensively addressed.”

Metele attack

According to Premium Times, 118 soldiers were killed when members of the Boko Haram sect attacked their base at Metele on Monday, November 19, 2018.

The attack sparked several reactions from Nigerians on social media who wondered why the presidency did not say anything about the killing.

Buhari issues statement

Days later, precisely on Saturday, November 24, 2018, the President issued a statement expressing shock over the attack.

Buhari said that fighting terrorism has taken a global dimension, hence, the need for international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.

The President also promised to give the Army all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending Boko Haram’s renewed threat.

It is late

The President’s statement however did not go down well with the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, who described it as a late response.

Fayose also called on Nigerians to reject Buhari in 2019, adding that his time is up.

Army warns

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has issued a statement saying that the video making the round on social media is fake.

It said that such videos serve the purpose intended by the insurgents, which is to misinform; spread panic, hatred, religious intolerance and undermine national security.

The Army also warned that it would not condone the act of spreading fake news as it violates the provisions of the cyber-crime law.

It also reiterated its commitments to the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.