The presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will be spending his 10-working days holiday in London.

This was announced by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

According to Adesina, the president will leave for London on Friday, August 3, and vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will assume his executive role as Acting President.

A letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

Details later.