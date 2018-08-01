Pulse.ng logo
Buhari to spend 10-day holiday in London

Buhari President to spend 10-day holiday in London, Osinbajo to become Acting President

The president will be in London for the duration of his holiday while Osinbajo acts in his place.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari to spend 10-day holiday in London play President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

The presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will be spending his 10-working days holiday in London.

This was announced by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

According to Adesina, the president will leave for London on Friday, August 3, and vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will assume his executive role as Acting President.

A letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

Details later.

Samson Toromade

