
Buhari to make farewell broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari wants to address Nigerians one more time before handing over to Tinubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [BusinessDay]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [BusinessDay]

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a terse statement on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The media aide said the broadcast will be made at 7 am, urging broadcast stations to beam it to Nigerians.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.

"Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast," the statement read.

The special address will come barely 24 hours before the swearing-in of Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as President and Vice President respectively.






