Buhari to make farewell broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a terse statement on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The media aide said the broadcast will be made at 7 am, urging broadcast stations to beam it to Nigerians.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.

"Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast," the statement read.