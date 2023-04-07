Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has used his Easter message to call on Nigerians to seek legal avenues for addressing any grievances they may have regarding the results of the 2023 general elections.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on citizens to seek legal avenues for addressing election grievances in his Easter message to the nation.
Renewed hope: Buhari draws back to essence of Easter
In a statement personally signed by the President, he highlighted the importance of Easter as a time of renewal and hope for the future.
"Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead", said Buhari.
Buhari speaks on elections
The President also congratulated those elected in the recent election, whilst acknowledging that those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome have the right to seek redress. "I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course", he added.
Buhari spreads message of love
Buhari concluded by reminding Nigerians that as they celebrate this season, they should do so with love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness. "It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good", he said.
The Nigerian government had declared Friday, April 7, 2023 and Monday, April 10 as public holidays for the 2023 Easter celebration.
