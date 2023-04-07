Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

Renewed hope: Buhari draws back to essence of Easter

In a statement personally signed by the President, he highlighted the importance of Easter as a time of renewal and hope for the future.

"Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead", said Buhari.

Buhari speaks on elections

The President also congratulated those elected in the recent election, whilst acknowledging that those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome have the right to seek redress. "I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course", he added.

Buhari spreads message of love

Buhari concluded by reminding Nigerians that as they celebrate this season, they should do so with love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness. "It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good", he said.