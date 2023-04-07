The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

Ima Elijah

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on citizens to seek legal avenues for addressing election grievances in his Easter message to the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has used his Easter message to call on Nigerians to seek legal avenues for addressing any grievances they may have regarding the results of the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

In a statement personally signed by the President, he highlighted the importance of Easter as a time of renewal and hope for the future.

"Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead", said Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also congratulated those elected in the recent election, whilst acknowledging that those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome have the right to seek redress. "I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course", he added.

Buhari concluded by reminding Nigerians that as they celebrate this season, they should do so with love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness. "It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good", he said.

The Nigerian government had declared Friday, April 7, 2023 and Monday, April 10 as public holidays for the 2023 Easter celebration.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

Buhari speaks on hope, 2023 elections, love in Easter message to Nigerians

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

NECA tells FG 'better' way to spend World Bank's $800m, over palliatives

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

EFCC charges students to shun internet fraud

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Zamfara’s Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of ₦‎15 bn to FG

Abia Rep joins race for House Speakership

Abia Rep joins race for House Speakership

FCT school converts health centre to classrooms

FCT school converts health centre to classrooms

Anambra Anglican Communion joins other Christians to celebrate maundy Thursday

Anambra Anglican Communion joins other Christians to celebrate maundy Thursday

Chimamanda Adichie warns Biden not to congratulate Tinubu

Chimamanda Adichie warns Biden not to congratulate Tinubu

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading