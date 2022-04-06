RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari signs Executive order 11 just before FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Executive Order 11; (Maintenance of Public Buildings), shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja.

President Buhari signs PIB into law on August 16, 2021 (Femi Adesina)

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the President, Bashir Ahmad, via Twitter, on Wednesday, April 06, 2022.

Speaking shortly before appending his signature, President Buhari directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDA’s, to set up maintenance departments in line with the provisions of the new Executive Order.

He said the order gives legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy, following its earlier approval by the FEC.

President Buhari added that his government had already started utilising the policy to give facelift to some of its buildings like the federal secretariat Abuja and 24 others spread across the country.

He said, “Since the approval of the policy by the Federal Executive Council, the federal government has consciously started the implementation of maintenance of strategic facilities like the federal secretariat Abuja and federal secretariats in 24 states of the federation, where at least 40 people are now daily employed in each of those 24 secretariats.

The office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has approved the establishment of a department of federal public assets maintenance as a vital step in support of the implementation of this national policy, which is unprecedented in our history and approach to maintenance.

In order to ensure the fullest implementation and impact of the policy, it is my pleasure to sign this Executive Order that ties maintenance directly to our economy. By this Order, I expect Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set out and ensure the operation of their maintenance departments and make necessary procurements for their maintenance in accordance with the provisions of the public procurement act,” he said.

This executive order now ties maintenance of federal government-owned buildings directly to the economy and will ensure that ministries, departments, and agencies operate a functional maintenance department and make necessary procurement to carry out its responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the President is presiding over the cabinet meeting, which is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The ministers that were physically present were that of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Talen and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others were the Ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister Justice, Abubakar Malami; FCT, Mohammed Bello, as well as Ministers of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and that of Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi.

