President Muhammadu Buhari says opening up space for creativity and innovation with digital skills will play a significant role in providing jobs for youths and growing the economy.

The President stated this when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Luis Filipe Ribeiro Da Silva Barros, at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the wave of technological growth across the globe had provided more opportunities for development of countries willing to retool and build capacities in areas of need.

“Technology has come to stay and, as a country, we are exploring opportunities for advancement, especially in providing jobs for our teeming youths,’’ he said.

The President said “many hands in the country are willing and waiting to be meaningfully engaged’’, urging the ambassador to focus on building stronger economic ties with Nigeria that would be mutually rewarding.

In his remarks, the Portuguese ambassador said he had already discovered start-up companies in many parts of the country.

He assured that partnerships would enhance the capacity of the small businesses especially in areas of agriculture, academics, vocational skills and security.

The Ambassador congratulated the President for winning a second term in office, promising to push bilateral relations with Nigeria to “new levels’’.

Receiving Letters of Credence of the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Nigeria, Esmond St. Clair Reid, the President said that he was pleased with the growing community of Nigerians in the country.

He lauded the harmonious ways Nigerians have been conducting themselves, and exploring opportunities in businesses in Jamaica.

The president assured the High Commissioner of Nigeria’s support in improving bilateral relations.

The Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria told the President that the growing community in Jamaica had been very active in academics, like the Maritime University.

“We look forward to broad cooperation because there’s a lot we can do together in areas of tourism, craft and skills transfer under your leadership,’’ he added.

Buhari, who also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Indonesia, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, stressed the need for trade relations between both countries to be improved.

He appreciated the country for always standing by Nigeria in international affairs like the recent election of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, as President of 74th General Assembly.

In his remark, the Ambassador of Indonesia said his country would be willing to have stronger relations with Nigeria on security, trade and crude oil importation.

“Nigeria’s oil is top quality, with less sulphur content, so we are deeply in need of supply,’’ he said.