President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that his second four-year term in the Presidential Villa will be a tough one.

The president was on Wednesday declared the winner of the February 23 presidential election as he polled 15,191,847 votes with his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar, gaining 11,262,978 votes in the final tally.

While speaking to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who paid him a congratulatory visit at the State House on Friday, March 1, the president said he ensured to tell Nigerians while he was campaigning that the next four years will be tricky.

"My last lap of four years, I think is going to be tough. People are very forgetful and that's why during the campaign I spoke about our cardinal agenda," he said.

The president said his administration will continue to focus on the three cardinal agenda of his first term to improve the economy, secure the country and fight corruption.

Atiku has refused to accept Buhari's victory, alleging that the election was plagued by electoral malpractices that disenfranchised millions of people who voted for him or were willing to.

He assured his supporters that he'll not allow Nigeria's democracy to be debased unchallenged and vowed to challenge the result of the 2019 presidential election in court.