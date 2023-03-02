ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in celebrating the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 81st birthday.

Pastor E.A. Adeboye
Pastor E.A. Adeboye

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, Buhari rejoiced with the religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.

The president equally felicitated family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.

While recalling the visits and prayers, especially when he was ill and recuperating, Buhari said he remained grateful for the friendliness and wise counsels of the General Overseer over many years.

The president prayed that the God would continue to bless and guide Adeboye and his family.

In a similar development, President Buhari shared the joy of the milestone with renowned journalist, Alhaji Liad Tella, who turns 75 March 3, 2023.

The preside journalist the over five decades Tella had invested in journalism, rising to the top of his career as Deputy Editor of National Concord, and Editor-in-Chief of The Monitor Newspapers.

He also celebrated Telly’s contribution to knowledge as Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, and his commitment to Islam.

Tella was one of the founding fathers of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), and a Federal Commissioner at the National Hajj Commission, for many years.

Buhari rejoiced with the Tella family, the media community, especially the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

He wished the Asiwaju Musulumi of Iwo land longer life in good health, to further serve God, society, and humanity at large.

