Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

The president equally felicitated family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.

While recalling the visits and prayers, especially when he was ill and recuperating, Buhari said he remained grateful for the friendliness and wise counsels of the General Overseer over many years.

The president prayed that the God would continue to bless and guide Adeboye and his family.

In a similar development, President Buhari shared the joy of the milestone with renowned journalist, Alhaji Liad Tella, who turns 75 March 3, 2023.

Buhari commended the over five decades Tella had invested in journalism, rising to the top of his career as Deputy Editor of National Concord, and Editor-in-Chief of The Monitor Newspapers.

He also celebrated Telly’s contribution to knowledge as Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, and his commitment to Islam.

Tella was one of the founding fathers of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), and a Federal Commissioner at the National Hajj Commission, for many years.

Buhari rejoiced with the Tella family, the media community, especially the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).