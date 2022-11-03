RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with renowned businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, on his 60th birthday on Nov. 4, 2022.

Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others.
Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others.

Recommended articles

The president shares in the joy of the occasion, and gives thanks to the Almighty God, who has showered Otedola with grace for business success and prosperity, Adesina quoted Buhari as saying.

This, he said, had clearly reflected Otedola’s knack for investments in key sectors of the economy like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, finance, and energy.

According to him, Otedola’s interest in the real sector, creating employment for many, supporting infrastructure development, and opening opportunities for others to thrive remains an asset to the nation.

He, therefore, lauded him for recognizing kind interventions by helping individuals, families, and the underprivileged.

Buhari also commended Otedola for always honoring the call to national service, serving as a member of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), and National Economic Management Council.

He also lauded him for consistently providing a sounding board for economic and development policies.

The president prayed that God would keep the investor and his family in good health and strength.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwara increases bursary allowance from N5,000 to N10,000

Kwara increases bursary allowance from N5,000 to N10,000

PDP Women Leader in Zamfara defects to APC

PDP Women Leader in Zamfara defects to APC

Immigration arrests suspected drug peddler, cattle rustler in Jigawa

Immigration arrests suspected drug peddler, cattle rustler in Jigawa

PDP condemns consistent kidnappings, wanton killings in Kaduna State

PDP condemns consistent kidnappings, wanton killings in Kaduna State

Suspected vandal electrocuted in Plateau, 4 others arrested in Bauchi

Suspected vandal electrocuted in Plateau, 4 others arrested in Bauchi

Tinubu most qualified to succeed Buhari - Campaign council

Tinubu most qualified to succeed Buhari - Campaign council

Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others

Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others

Road crash in Ebonyi claims 9 lives

Road crash in Ebonyi claims 9 lives

INEC Chairman swears in 19 new RECs

INEC Chairman swears in 19 new RECs

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert