Buhari, who said this while addressing a mammoth crowd that attended his re-election campaign on Thursday in Katsina, promised to wipe out insurgency from the country.

My administration is making concerted efforts to liberate 17 local governments that were before under the Boko Haram insurgents.

Before our election in 2014, the Boko Haram insurgents were confusing our youths, that they were fighting because of Allah.

When we were elected, we embarked on enlightenment campaign preaching to the youths that they were being used to detonate bombs that kill innocent people.

Islam does not support the killings of innocent people for no just cause, he said.

The President pledged that if re-elected for the second term, he would pull all efforts on the grounds to liberate the entire people of the Northeast from the menace of Boko Haram.

He said that the Federal Government would continue to give priority to rice cultivation in the nation, with a view to guaranteeing food security.

The President said that rice farmers had been supported by his administration thereby reducing importation of foreign rice.

What we saved from the non-importation of foreign rice, is now being used to finance the development of the other sectors in the country, he said.

Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, urged Nigerians and Katsina state people to come out en masse on Saturday, to vote President Buhari for the second term.

Oshiomhole said that Buhari deserved second term as he had held the trust given to him by Nigerians, four years ago.

In his remarks, Gov Aminu Masarri, of Katsina state, advised electorate to shine their eyes and elect an honest person that would deliver dividends of democracy to them.