The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina announced this in a statement on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

He said the president has appointed Effiong Awa, acting executive director of finance and administration of the commission as the new head of the agency.

Adesina added that Akwa would be in charge of the NDDC until the completion of the forensic audit ordered by the president.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

“Mr Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“The development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.”

