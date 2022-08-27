RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari rejoices with Odegbami at 70, salutes Nyako at 80

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday felicitated with Nigeria’s iconic football star, sports administrator and broadcaster, Olusegun Odegbami, as he turns 70, on Sunday.

Buhari rejoiced with Odegbami for a distinguished career in sports, with eight years as a national team player, 1974-1982, earning the respect of team players and fans, at home and across Africa.

The president particularly noted Odegbami’s dazzling skills and accuracy in scoring for which he was nicknamed “Mathematical Odegbami’’.

He also noted the versatility of the former skipper of the Green Eagles, who also served as adviser to the technical crew of national teams.

The president lauded Odegbami for inspiring many athletes to stardom, and positioned himself for successes in writing, publishing, acting, broadcasting and farming.

Buhari believed that Odegbami’s experience, leadership skills and network of friends across many fields and places would remain relevant for growing the country.

He prayed for longer life, good health and prosperity for Odegbami and his family.

The president also congratulated former Governor of Adamawa, Murtala Nyako, on his 80th birthday.

He rejoiced with the ex-Chief of Naval Staff, who distinguished himself in leadership as a military officer, democrat, farmer, and entrepreneur.

The president noted the dedication and commitment of the political leader, who also served as military governor of Niger, willingly accepting responsibilities that call for nation building, especially in people and community development.

He also extolled Nyako’s courage, sacrifice and selflessness, preferring to put the people first in public policy, and working hard to ensure a better life for many.

Buhari commended Nyako’s visionary investment in agriculture, ”culminating in a conglomerate that exports products, and provides employment opportunities and mentorship for many.”

The president prayed that the almighty God would bless and keep the former Chief of Naval Staff and his family.

