Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency

Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency

The president gave the assurance when he hosted members of the Kannywood entertainment industry to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari play Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency (Nigerian Tribune)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night reassured that the brutal activities of the Boko Haram sect would soon become history.

The president gave the assurance when he hosted members of the Kannywood entertainment industry to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the Federal Government would not allow any group hiding under religion to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

Buhari, who spoke in local language, said, "It's totally wrong for any believer in God to kill innocent people either in the Mosque, Church or the market place.

"You can't be shouting Allahu Akbar (Allah is Great), Allahu Akbar, and killing innocent citizens and destroying properties all in the name of God.

"It is either you don’t know what you are saying or you don’t even believe in the existence of God Almighty. God has nothing to do with injustice. So, now we are confronting them and by the grace of God we will destroy them."

Buhari, who recalled his political struggles since 2003 when he made his first attempt to clinch the presidential seat, lauded former President Goodluck Jonathan for accepting defeat in the 2015 general elections.

"I'll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act. He was in power as Deputy Governor, Governor (Bayelsa), Vice-President and President, all for about 10 years and he voluntarily accepted defeat and surrendered power to me," he said.

The president enjoined members of the Kannywood to use their respective talents in promoting the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity among the diverse socio-political groups in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, expressed the hope that Buhari had been guaranteed at least five million votes in the 2019 presidential election by the fans and followers of the entertainers.

He, therefore, urged them to use their platforms in the social media in promoting the achievements of the Buhari administration.

Mustapha thanked entertainers for the roles they played in 2015 which contributed immensely to the victory of Buhari in the presidential election, and called on them to repeat the same in 2019.

Representatives of the Kannywood entertainers, who spoke at the event, pledged to mobilise support for Buhari and other APC candidates in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna state and his counterpart of Plateau, Simon Lalong as well as presidential aides were among the personalities that attended the event. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
3 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet

Related Articles

Lai Mohammed says fake news poses threat to Nigeria's unity
Hauwa Liman's father begs Boko Haram to send her corpse home for burial
Gov Shettima visits murdered aid worker, Hauwa Liman’s family
Reps ask FG to negotiate with Boko Haram
Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker
Our efforts were unsuccessful – Buhari tells father of aid worker killed by Boko Haram
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG members weep during protest over murdered Hauwa Liman
Pulse Blogger [Opinion Article] Buhari's crime is indeed a serious one
Minister of health, Isaac Adewole condoles with Hauwa Liman’s family
Red Cross explains why it refused to pay ransom for executed Hauwa Liman

Local

SON protects Nigerians from China drugs made with human flesh
SON vows to protect Nigerians from consuming Chinese drugs made with human flesh
Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose
Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile
Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police
Babatunde Raji  Fashola
We recovered 690 containers of electricity equipment abandoned at port, says Fashola
X
Advertisement