President Muhammadu Buhari has described the release of hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday, December 11, 2020 as a big relief to their families and the entire country.

The Government of Katsina State announced the release of the schoolboys on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Shortly after the release of the students, President Buhari in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, thanked everyone, who played a role in ensuring the release of the schoolboys.

The president also commended the military and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the schoolboys.

The statement reads in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, describing their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.

Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped hundreds of students from Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina on Friday, December 11, 2020. (BBC)

“In a short remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their release possible.

“President Buhari specifically cited what he called the “spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.’’

“He commended the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the hostages.

“The Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the army worked extremely hard. As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have been well trained and properly motivated.”

On the issue of detainees held elsewhere in the country by either terrorists or bandits, the President assured Nigerians that his administration is aware of its responsibility to protect the life and property of the Nigerians.

Buhari also urged Nigerians to be patient and fair to his administration noting that his administration was fully aware that it was elected to resolve challenges.

He said, “When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts and today we have this result to show.”

The president, therefore, prayed for the full recovery of the students, whom he said had endured significant hardships in the course of their six-day ordeal.

He also assured Nigerians of the determination of his administration to return to safety all citizens held against their will.