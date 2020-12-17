Hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State have been released by their captors.

The students were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday, December 11, 2020.

According to Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, the Katsina State government announced the release of the school boys on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

While confirming the release of the schoolboys, Mustapha Inuwa, Secretary to the Katsina State Government said 340 students were released.

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has also confirmed the release of the students.

The governor tweeted, "Alhamdulillah for the successful rescue of students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State. To God be the Glory."

According to reports, the schoolboys are on their way to Katsina city and would be received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the state capital on Friday, December 18, 2020.