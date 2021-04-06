President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector General of Police(IGP).

Baba immediately replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu who was appointed to the position on January 15, 2019.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed the appointment to State House correspondents on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

On February 4, 2021, Buhari extended Adamu's tenure by three months in order to shop for a capable replacement.

The minister disclosed that Baba’s appointment was carefully made after the president considered factors like professionalism, competence and years of service.

The president urged DIG Baba to among other things ensure that policing reform policies are fully prioritized to engender peace across the country.

About Baba

The new police chief was born on March 1, 1963. He is 58-years-old.

He hails from Yobe State in northeast Nigeria.

He obtained a Masters in public administration from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State in 1997 and a Bachelor of Arts from the Bayero Usman University, Kano in 1985.

Baba intends to enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of motivational and credible leadership directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens, consent, trust, and the rule of law.