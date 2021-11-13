RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns soldiers killed by ISWAP terrorists

President Buhari says the deceased paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry.

President Muhammadu Buhari. (Guardian)
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of soldiers killed by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno state.

The terrorists on Saturday morning invaded Askara town in Askira Uba LGA of Borno state in a long convoy of gun trucks and engaged the troops in gun duel.

The army has confirmed that a gallant senior officer brigadier-general Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers were killed by the insurgents while on their way to supports troops who were fighting the terrorists.

Reacting to the soldiers’ death, President Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said the deceased paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry.

He said, “Nigeria has lost brave soldiers. I salute their courage. May their souls Rest In Peace. General Zirkusu leaves us sad and devastated. The soldier in him will remain immortal.

“I pray to the Almighty to give you and the bereaved families the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.”

The president also urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya to accept his heartfelt condolences and that of the nation.

