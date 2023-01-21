Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Buhari also condoled with the academic, and professional colleagues of the medical doctor and scholar, who started on the path of a medical doctor at Yaba College of Medicine in 1947, and advanced his career at the University of London, 1953, where he qualified as a registered Medical Officer in England.

The President affirmed that Ogunlesi brought pride and honour to Nigeria in scholarship and practice.

He commended him for training many students that had become Ministers of Health, Vice Chancellors of universities, and medical practitioners in different specialisations, serving in various parts of the world.

Buhari urged approximation of the legacies of the medical doctor, who scored many firsts, including Nigeria’s first Head of Department of Medicine University College Hospital, Ibadan, and inaugural Director of the Ibarapa Community Health Programme.

Ogunlesi was also first President of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.