Buhari meets South African leader, Ramaphosa, at Aso Rock

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari received the visiting South African leader at the fore court of the Aso Rock at about 3 p.m.

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buahri, welcomes South African leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, to Aso Rock

(shipsandports)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja met behind closed door with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

NAN gathered that the two presidents would discuss issues of mutual interest to both Nigeria and South Africa particularly security and economic matters.

The Presidency on July 8 raised alarm over the increasing killing of Nigerian citizens in South Africa for flimsy reasons.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had expressed displeasure over the killings.

Dabiri-Erewa, who was reacting to the latest killing of a Nigerian citizen, Mr Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence, in South Africa on July 6, said no fewer than 117 Nigerians were extra-judicially killed in South Africa between 2016 and 2018.

NAN also observed that MTN, a South African based telecoms company, is currently facing challenges from Nigeria’s labour union, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Ramaphosa, who is on official visit to Nigeria, would be a Special Guest at the ongoing 25 General Meeting of the African-Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Abuja.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

