The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari received the visiting South African leader at the fore court of the Aso Rock at about 3 p.m.
NAN gathered that the two presidents would discuss issues of mutual interest to both Nigeria and South Africa particularly security and economic matters.
The Presidency on July 8 raised alarm over the increasing killing of Nigerian citizens in South Africa for flimsy reasons.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had expressed displeasure over the killings.
Dabiri-Erewa, who was reacting to the latest killing of a Nigerian citizen, Mr Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence, in South Africa on July 6, said no fewer than 117 Nigerians were extra-judicially killed in South Africa between 2016 and 2018.
NAN also observed that MTN, a South African based telecoms company, is currently facing challenges from Nigeria’s labour union, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
Ramaphosa, who is on official visit to Nigeria, would be a Special Guest at the ongoing 25 General Meeting of the African-Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Abuja.