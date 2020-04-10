President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the members of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus.

The president met the team led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha at the State House on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Although the SGF had earlier announced that the task force would meet with the president to review the lockdown order in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, the president didn’t say anything on whether the lockdown would be extended.

In a tweet on Friday, Buhari said, “The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 briefed me today. I remain very grateful for the hard work that they are putting into this national assignment. I have no doubt that with all these efforts, Nigeria will triumph over this pandemic.”

The task force members included Mustapha, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Coordinator in the fight against coronavirus, Dr. Sani Aliyu.