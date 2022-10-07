RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flooding: Buhari meets leadership of Governors' Forum, pledges intervention

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum over the reported cases of flood across the country.

The meeting was attended by the outgoing Chairman of NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, the incoming Interim Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and the Interim Deputy Chairman, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Buhari stated that the call had become imperative in view of the fact that the minister, had “worked hard’’ on dams and water resources in the country.

He said the minister could escalate their conclusions to the Federal Government, to alleviate the plight of the people currently being ravaged by flood in the country.

The governors had told the president that lives had been lost, homes and farmlands washed away in states like Kogi, Yobe, Jigawa, and many others.

They, therefore, asked for federal government’s intervention in terms of special funding.

Buhari said after the engagement with the relevant minister, a report should be sent in, “and we will see what to do.”

Fayemi, who exits office in about nine days, thanked the president for supporting him as Ekiti State’s helmsman, and for the governors collectively.

“You always accorded us due regard. You accommodated us and listened to our pleas.

“You were always there for us when we had challenges, either individually, or collectively. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” the outgoing NGF Chairman said.

Tambuwal said the flooding had created a frightening scenario for food security, “and we need to plan ahead for dry season farming.”

On his part, Bagudu counseled that it was not the time to squeeze credit for the agricultural sector because of the peculiar challenges.

