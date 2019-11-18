President Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad made it known on his Twitter page after the Governor-elect, Mr David Lyon was announced winner of the just concluded Kogi State elections.

The governor-elect was accompanied on the visit by National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiohmole, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Gov. Badaru Abubakar Jigawa as well as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives Governor-Elect of Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon today, at the State House, Abuja.

Lyon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Nov. 16 election in Bayelsa was declared winner after polling 352,552 votes.

Lyon defeated his closest rival, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 143,172 votes.