Yahaya Bello has been reelected as the governor of Kogi State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, November 18, 2019, declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, as the winner of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday, November 16.

Bello polled a total of 406,222 votes to defeat his major opponent, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 189,704 votes to emerge second.

Announcing Bello as the winner, INEC’s Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, stated that Bello triumphed after scoring the highest number of votes during the poll.