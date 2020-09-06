President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic on Monday, September 7, 2020, to participate in the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity announced this on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in a statement on Twitter.

The one-day summit according to the presidency will deliberate on a special report on COVID-19 to be presented by President Buhari.

The summit will also receive a special report on the ECOWAS single currency programme to be presented by Julius Maada Bio, the president of Sierra Leone and the Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) and President Alassane Ouattara, who is Chair of the West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU/UEMOA).

According to the statement, President Buhari, who will be accompanied to the summit by ministers and other top government officials, will return to Abuja after the meeting.