Buhari to leave Nigeria for France to attend African finance summit

Two ministers are expected to attend the summit with Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves Nigeria for France to attend African finance summit (Punch)
President Muhammadu Buhari leaves Japan for Nigeria (Punch)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, May 16, 2021, leave Abuja for France to attend the African finance summit.

The president, who will spend four days in France will take part in the summit and meet with Emmanuel Macron, the host country’s president.

According to president Buhari’s media aide, Ahmad Bashir, the summit “will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from COVID-19 pandemic, and getting relief, esp. from increased debt burden on countries.”

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Zainab Ahmed, minister of budget and national planning; Otunba Adebayo, minister of trade and investment; and Osagie Ehanire, minister of health are expected to be in the president’s entourage.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, and Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of national intelligence agency (NIA) are also expected to be part of the trip.

